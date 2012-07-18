Stephen Hodges, Ph.D: How do you inspire your staff?

STEPHEN HODGES: Let’s recognize that most staff within all companies are uninspired. They’re uninspired because they’re operating within their comfort zone, they’re not being stretched, and they themselves don’t know their own limits. So here at holt we like to stretch our staff by setting audacious goals for them and helping them achieve those goals. At first they’re daunted, but as they make progress, they’re inspired, and ultimately, they look back at what they’ve achieved with immense pride.