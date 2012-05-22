Kevin Prentiss: How do you encourage a culture of creativity and innovation?

KEVIN PRENTISS: The best way to create a creative business culture is to de-stigmatize failure and de-stigmatize questions. And the way to to do that is to build a culture where people learn in public, where they’re willing to throw things out, they’re willing to be wrong, they’re willing to guess. They’re willing to share what their failures were in a team environment. We live in a world of applications where this kind of stuff is available. But it’s also lunch and learns where people say, “I tried this, and it didn’t work” and here’s what I learned.” Getting to that learning in public state is the best way to create a creative culture.