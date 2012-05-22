Jason Saul: What is social innovation?

JASON SAUL: Social innovation is about tapping into the engine of the business to solve social problems, not just the fumes. There are four key elements to social innovation: first it’s about designing an intentional business strategy, second it’s about leveraging the core business, the engine of the business, not the left-overs or the charity of the business; third, it creates new economic value by tapping into underserved markets, creating new, innovative, products and services and addressing unmet market needs; and fourth, it’s about creating positive social change, not just reducing the negative footprint of the business.