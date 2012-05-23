Chuck Porter: How do you inspire your staff?

CHUCK PORTER: First of all, we don’t try to manage people, because I think really great people are essentially unmanageable. What I’ve always tried to do is treat everybody that works here like they’re just as smart as I am. And not ever tell them how to do something, but tell them, “here’s what needs to get done,” and let them do it, and often they’ll just amaze you with how great they are. The other thing is, even though I’m impatient, I try to be really, really nice to everyone because this business is hard enough without having an asshole for a boss.