Paige Kindell: How do you handle mistakes?

By Paige Kindell1 minute Read

When you create a culture of taking risks, mistakes are bound to happen, says Paige Kindell, vice president of resource management solutions at Ecova. Kindell’s advice for managing and leveraging mistakes is 30 seconds away.

