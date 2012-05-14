Amaryllis Fox: What is the business case for generosity?

AMARYLLIS FOX: We’re coming out of an age of industry based on false scarcity, on zero-sum games: I only profit from the wealth you give up. And the beauty of the digital age is that just isn’t true anymore. Now value breeds value: the more you create, the more you give away, the more you grow. Encyclopedias used to cost a month’s paycheck, now Google offers the sum of human knowledge for free. What an exciting time to build a company, to be able to chart your growth based on the value you give way. That’s what we’re up to at Mulu, putting the digital age to work and empowering users and causes across the world.