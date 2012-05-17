Stratton Nicolaides: How do you change the direction of your business?

FAST COMPANY: How do you change the direction of your business?
STRATTON NICOLAIDES: A change in the strategic direction of your business has to be done with great care and with lots of deliberation. It’s typically, you change strategic direction in reaction to changes in market conditions, in competitive landscape, in customer demands, all with a goal in mind to create a sustainable, long-term model that enhances shareholder value. And that is your primary concern of your strategy to begin with and tactically maintaining your current business model.