Dawn Sweeney: How do you develop your customer base?

DAWN SWEENEY: Developing a client base, or in our case, a membership base, I think I’ve always looked at who’s out there and said, “I want to get a 100 percent of them,” and then anything short of that is usually higher than what we would have had otherwise, though I kind of like to chunk out the membership base in terms of in our case the top 50 restaurant chains, I want to have 100 percent of them engaged in our business. We as of about six months ago achieved that vision. 100 percent of the top 50 chains. Now we’re off to a 100 percent of 51 through 100 chains and we’ve got about 87 percent of those, so that’s our next goal. I think the idea really is to say, “We’re not going to settle for anything less than 100 percent,” which may not be achievable, but sure sets a good strong goal.