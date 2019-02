JOEL WEINGARTEN: In deciding whether to outsource or to keep a project in house, we look at what we feel are the core competencies of our team and what our company’s really about. For us, that means being at the intersection of fashion, technology, and social networking. And so when a project is in that domain, we like to keep it in house. Where it’s at the margins, or tangential, we look to the best of what’s out there.