Mike Williams : How do you prepare for a big meeting?

MIKE WILLIAMS: First of all, I have a strong vision of what I want to have happen at that meeting, that includes, who’s going to be there, the tone I want, the level of conversation that needs to show up, the facilitation plan for the meetings so we can get to the outcomes that we need to get to for that meeting. I also leave myself plenty of time to allow ideas to show up to the meeting. As the meeting draws near, I formulate those into my deliverables for the meeting.