Josh Wolfe: What quote, lyric or poem inspires you?

JOSH WOLFE: There’s a quote about the past and a quote about the future that I love. About the past, Harry Truman said, “There’s nothing new, just history you don’t know.” It’s really important if you’re going to analogize the present, to find things form the past–study history. And the second thing, which is something that we do every day at Lux Capital: “The best way to predict the future is to invent it.” We find the brilliant entrepreneurs and scientists that are inventing the future.