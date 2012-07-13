Glenn Clayton: How do you inspire your staff?

GLENN CLAYTON: One of the biggest responsibilities we have as leaders is how do we inspire our teams. And for me I think it starts with finding the right team members, finding people who are already passionate and driven about whatever their particular talent or gift is, and then giving them a mission, a vision, and a path forward of how they can apply that talent, that passion that they already have to a greater good, and to a mission for an organization. When people see that they can have an impact on something bigger than themselves. I think that’s how people get inspired, and that’s my approach to inspiring my team.