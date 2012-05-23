Joel Weingarten: How do you create a corporate culture from scratch?

FAST COMPANY: How do you creative a corporate culture from scratch?
JOEL WEINGARTEN: At StyleOwner, we really emphasize our corporate culture in almost everything that we do. We spend a lot of time building our culture through team-building activities, by allowing an open forum for communications, but I think that corporate culture really starts with the core values of the company, and most importantly, starts with the people that you hire and making sure that you filter your hires through the lens of your core values.