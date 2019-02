KEN REES: Despite having a terrible memory for quotes, I’ve always remembered the line from Sun Tzu that goes something like “Retreat like a moving mountain, advance like a rainstorm.” I think it’s always stayed with me because it’s really a mandate to be relentless in the face of adversity yet take advantage of opportunities when they arise — and like all entrepreneurs, I’ve had plenty of both. So it’s a good thing to keep in mind.