Mike Williams : How do you prioritize your day?

MIKE WILLIAMS: What we do is, we process our work into what we call ‘trusted buckets’–basically those are lists. We capture them on our calendar, we capture things on our actions lists or to do list, and then we have another list called waiting-for list, so these are lists where we’re waiting for things from people, and when I first wake up in the morning, the first place I look is my calendar, because that will tell me exactly what I have going on that day. Meetings and appointments, and will also tell me anything that needs to be done on that day because I parked it at the top of the calendar.