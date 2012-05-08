Paul Steinberg: How do you develop your customer base?

PAUL STEINBERG: At Motorola Solutions, we don’t just make products to sell to customers. We actually co-create with our customers.We spend time with them, we get as intimate as possible with them, so that we learn from them not only what’s important to them today but will be important for them tomorrow. And it’s not about delivering quick fixes. It’s really about delivering a holistic solution to a problem. I like to say it’s delivering a solution to a problem that they don’t yet know that they have with technology they never thought possible.