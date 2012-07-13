Douglas Lebda: How do you change the direction of your business?

DOUGLAS LEBDA: Changing the strategic direction of business is one of the hardest things you can ever do. The way we did that at Lendingtree the last three years was first, we laid out precisely where we were going, second we told everybody in the company exactly why we had to change direction, and then the third was setting out clear milestones of success every month and every quarter along the way and assign accountability for who needed to do what, and then last and most importantly celebrating the success along the way as you do it.