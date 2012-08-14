Jon Oringer: What do you believe is possible that others don’t?

JON ORINGER: I believe anything has to be possible. You have to be able to face any problem that comes along and unravel it into a solution. You can’t be afraid of the problem, don’t be afraid of failure, don’t be afraid to make mistakes, make sure you learn from each step, iterate, and stay as efficient as possible without being paralyzed by a difficult situation. Business is a string of seemingly impossible problems looking for solutions. Each problem you solve creates a new barrier to entry for your next competitor. Problems are good. Impossible problems are even better.