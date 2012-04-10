Jason Rzepka: How do you handle mistakes?

“So I recently heard a great piece of advice from Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn, who talked about having a Plan A, a Plan B, and a Plan Z. Plan A is what you think you’re going to do, givens the givens and what you know; Plan B is being ready to adjust course based on how things change; and Plan Z is hitting the reset button and going back to a whole approach because everything that you expected didn’t bear out. And you got to be ready to have a Plan A, a Plan B, and a Plan C.” — Jason Rzepka