Caro McCarthy: Does innovation trump growth?

“I think if you’re going to answer the question of whether innovation trumps growth, you have to think about what you are looking for in the first place. I have been to SxSW five times. I have seen a lot of companies that maybe four or five years ago were doing something that people just wouldn’t ready for. They were incredibly innovative, but they failed. And now those things are totally mainstream. So do you want credit for monetizing it? For making it big? Or do you want credit for coming up with it in the first place? I think it depends on what you want.” — Caro McCarthy