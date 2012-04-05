advertisement
Christy Tanner: If you could do one thing over again

By Christy Tanner1 minute Read

If I could do one thing over again, I would think twice about going to business school: It’s really expensive and I feel that I really might have learned just as much through work experience, and so if you’re thinking about going to business school, really ask yourself what you want to get out of it.

