Kurt Abrahamson: Which is more important culture or strategy?

By Kurt Abrahamson

I think both are important. I don’t think you can have one without the other, you need a strong culture in your company in order to be a able to execute your strategy. If people aren’t aligned, it doesn’t matter what the strategy is at all, you just won’t get anything done. So I think both are equally important.

