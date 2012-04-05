Erika Napoletano: How do you find out what you don’t know?

“I ask, plain and simple. I figure out who’s the person, or who are the people, who can help me get from where I am to where I need to go, and there’s a sense of humility that comes along with asking. You humble yourself because the easiest thing to do as a business owner is to think that you are the end-all be-all and that you have every answer, so open yourself up, ask, have that sense of humility. You never know what you might find.” — Erika Napoletano