Dan Kurani: When should you listen to your customers?

By Dan Kurani1 minute Read

So there’s two pieces to that. One is, how much, how big of an innovation is it that you’re pushing out there, and if it’s a very large innovation, you have to put it out there, see the response, and respond. However, the majority of the time, you should be constantly be evaluating the feedback from users on multiple fronts, and then adjusting course.

