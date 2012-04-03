Ryan Boyles: How do you handle mistakes?

“I believe the best way to address making mistakes in the online realm, in social media especially, in online communities, is really no different than in real life: you need to own that mistake. I think the key mistake that most brands or individuals make is not address it quickly enough, because the speed in which interaction takes place online is different than in real life. You really have to address it as quickly as possible. So the speed in which you respond, even if it’s just admitting the mistake, is key.” — Ryan Boyles