Josh Elman: How do you change the strategic direction of your business?

“So I think one of the most important things with changing direction, is first you have got to be really committed to the direction you are going and make sure you are really executing. Because if you are wandering, then changing doesn’t really help. But, what you always want to be doing is looking at the outside of what are the other opportunities that are more interesting, trends that are breaking, things you should be involved in. And when you see one of those and you realize, ‘Hey, I can keep going on my current path or I can go on that path and get somewhere even faster,’ then you really want to make that change, whether it’s in your career or with your product or in your business.” — Josh Elman
