DJ Patil: How do you change the strategic direction of your business?

“How do you change your direction of your career, your company, your organization? I think one of the misnomers that people think they have to do is that they have to grab the steering wheel and turn the car. I think a better way to think about is actually, how do you lead through inspiration? Who do you look to for inspiration? How do you get other people to follow? One of the ways that people often thing of leadership, leadership they think of being able to take the wheel and turn it. I like to think of leadership as how do you inspire people to follow your passion?” — DJ Patil
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens