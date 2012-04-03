DJ Patil: How do you change the strategic direction of your business?

“How do you change your direction of your career, your company, your organization? I think one of the misnomers that people think they have to do is that they have to grab the steering wheel and turn the car. I think a better way to think about is actually, how do you lead through inspiration? Who do you look to for inspiration? How do you get other people to follow? One of the ways that people often thing of leadership, leadership they think of being able to take the wheel and turn it. I like to think of leadership as how do you inspire people to follow your passion?” — DJ Patil