Lisa Kavanaugh: How do you find out what you don’t know?

“You focus on what you do know. I don’t know how to fly a plane, but I do know it is possible and can be taught and I know people who have learned. So I have some leads I can chase down, to gather some information and expand the realm of what I do know. So don’t be afraid of what you don’t know. Just get curious and follow the leads and be an investigator, and broaden your horizons.” — Lisa Kavanaugh