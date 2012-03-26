Edward Saatchi: Who was the first person to believe in you?

“The first person to believe in NationalField before we believed in ourselves was Jeremy Bird. He was a field director at the Obama campaign. We thought we built a social network just for us, just for the three founders to manage volunteers on the Obama campaign. And he was the one–he was the field director of Ohio–he said, ‘Come out to Ohio; let’s make it work here.’ And that’s the founding of NationalField; that’s where it all really took off.” — Edward Saatchi