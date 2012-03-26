advertisement
Christopher Lukezic: How do you handle mistakes?

By Christopher Lukezic1 minute Read

“Handling mistakes is always about listening. You can never quite know what to do without listening, and constantly to your community and users–and building what they need, listening to their needs, and constantly evolving and changing as a company. You are never freed from making mistakes, but you are held accountable for how you respond to them. And the only way to do that is by listening to your users and what they need.” — Christopher Lukezic

