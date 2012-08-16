advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Brandee Barker: How do you handle mistakes?

By Brandee Barker1 minute Read

“Two of my biggest mistakes I have ever made is launch Facebook’s Newsfeed and Facebook Beacon. And how did I handle those mistakes? By never doing them again. When launching a product, I think it’s really important to over-communicate, be in touch with the press as often as possible, and keep everyone posted with the progress you are making and the changes you are doing.” — Brandee Barker

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life