Brian Solis: How do you handle mistakes?

“To learn from mistakes, takes I think, a culture of being able to recognize a mistake has been made and have the courage to admit. And this is actually a time where courage is everything. Courage and vision together allow for people to see what they couldn’t before and to do what they wouldn’t or couldn’t before either. And so to admit the mistake and do something about the mistake takes the ability to recognize it and the courage to see it through and do the right thing.” — Brian Solis