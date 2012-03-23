advertisement
Boris Revsin: How do you find out what you don’t know?

By Boris Revsin1 minute Read

“The only way to find out what you don’t know, is to find people around you that can help you, folks that have seen these experiences and gone through them before. What I like to do is have an individual group of advisers as well as different folks for company-wide matters.” — Boris Revsin

