Alex Iskold: How do you find out what you don’t know?

“I think that I don’t know a lot of things, but I am very good at knowing what I don’t know. And as soon as I recognize this, I put a pin in it and I try to figure out how do I find the answer. A lot of times it’s as simple as just asking people. You have to leverage all resources, think who in your organization knows the answer, google it, get to the bottom of the answer. So I think the most important thing is just recognizing you don’t know something, then reaching out to people and finding out.” — Alex Iskold