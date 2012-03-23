advertisement
Erin Newkirk: When should you listen to your customers?

By Erin Newkirk1 minute Read

“The answer is to always listen to your customers, but not necessarily always give them exactly what they’re asking for. Your job as a company is to always be in front of what you think they are going to want down the road. That’s what we did at RedStamp, by introducing our mobile app. People thought we were a little crazy for going mobile with correspondence. And now it’s definitely the place to be.” — Erin Newkirk

