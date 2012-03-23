Kara Nortman: What workplace task do you dread most?

“What I least like about my job is going through my inbox at night. As a manager, I feel it is my duty to be as responsible as possible to the talented people who work for me. I never want to stand in the way of a decision being made or a job being done. So each night, I load up my computer, make sure I have gone through every email that requires an immediate decision. And I don’t always enjoy doing that late into the night.” — Kara Nortman