Bill Piwonka: When should you listen to your customers?

By Bill Piwonka1 minute Read

“I think the secret to when you start listening to your customers, is before they actually become a customer, way back when they’re a prospect, and understanding exactly what they need and how you are going to go fulfill that. And once they come on as customers, you gotta listen to them through the entire life cycle, including if they actually leave, because you are going to get insights as to how you can improve.” — Bill Piwonka

