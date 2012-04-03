advertisement
Rachel Sklar: Which is more important culture or strategy?

By Rachel Sklar1 minute Read

“Culture versus strategy is the wrong question. Anybody who considers those two things as separate and distinct has terrible strategy. Culture is part of your strategy: Who motivates your staff members, it motivates your entire team, and it motivates your users. Culture bleeds everywhere, out into everything you do. And if you are not considering culture as part of your strategy, then I would never put a penny in you.” — Rachel Sklar

