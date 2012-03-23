advertisement
Christy Tanner: How do you find out what you don’t know?

By Christy Tanner1 minute Read

“At TVGuide.com and at TV Guide Mobile we find out what we don’t know really simply–we just ask. We are continuously asking our customers, both are users and our advertisers, what they want, what’s new, what they are interested in, how their business is going. And we try to respond to that with new products and new ideas. And that has really been a key to our success.” — Christy Tanner

