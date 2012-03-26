Jason Rzepka: How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

“I head up public affairs for MTV and our goal is to empower young people to make change in the world, to make impact in the world. The way we grow our base of advocates is to focus on the uninitiated, to focus on the unconverted. Because if you are preaching to the converted, then you are not reaching the audience you can and you are not going to have the impact you could have if you think more broadly and activate the uninitiated.” — Jason Rzepka