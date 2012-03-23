advertisement
Andy Forssell: How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

By Andy Forssell1 minute Read

“For us, the fun thing is on the Internet, is that users will come to you. If you can provide a great service, with a great user experience, users will find you. We do a lot of digital marketing, but in the end, I think word of mouth is the most important thing. And if you give people what they want, they will tell others about it.” — Andy Forssell

