Caro McCarthy: What workplace task do you dread most?

“I hate slideshows. I hate PowerPoint. I hate spreadsheets. It’s just something I never learned to do at my last job and now I suddenly have to use presentations and spreadsheets all the time. My advice is that you really can’t be afraid to ask for help. I went and asked a colleague for help once, and as it turned out, he really didn’t know how to use presentation either because at his old job they outsourced that. You’d be surprised at how many other people are still in the learning process. And even if something seems like you are the only person who doesn’t know how to do it, that probably isn’t true.” — Caro McCarthy