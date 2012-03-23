advertisement
John Wiseman: How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

By John Wiseman1 minute Read

“We grow our user base through organic channels, using our existing user base to invite their friends and help spread the word for us–obviously we want to use social channels and emails since that’s our primary business. But also working with like-minded publications and people with different audiences that have our target demographic, but also can play on the fringes of what our target niche is.” — John Wiseman

