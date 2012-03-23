advertisement
Daniel Goetz: How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

By Daniel Goetz1 minute Read

“From a consumer packaged-good startup stand point, the best way to grow your customer user base is to basically wear blinders. You have opportunities coming out of the woodworks: people that want your product, people that think they know what’s best for it. But you need to know where you want to go with this product, and wear blinders, and don’t be distracted by any kind of enticing opportunities that take you off your course.” — Daniel Goetz

