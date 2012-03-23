Susan Davenport : Does innovation trump growth?

“In Austin, we consider innovation equals growth. That’s really where we look to grow jobs and new business in this region. You know, Austin is an incredibly fortunate community: we have about 3,900 high-tech companies in this region; they employ a little over 100,000 people, and that’s about 12% of our regional workforce. We focus heavily on those technology jobs and innovating new products and services, using our universities and that great culture that we have here. That’s the key to Austin’s success.” — Susan Davenport