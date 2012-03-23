Lisa Kavanaugh: Does innovation trump growth?

“I don’t believe that innovation trumps growth, but it is necessary to assist growth. It’s a tool. And when applied, it can result extraordinary growth. But innovation requires courage and creativity, which can be difficult to foster and maintain in a culture. So at Ask.com, we tackle that problem by using improv skills–we’ve taught the entire company improv skills. And we apply that to stimulate creativity and to create a safe environment where you can build upon and share ideas. So innovation is necessary to stay on top in a competitive marketplace and we focus on innovation for the sake of long-term growth.” — Lisa Kavanaugh