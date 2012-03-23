Scott Case: Does innovation trump growth?

“Does innovation trump growth? I think you got to do both. You got to make sure you focus on constantly innovating and having a view over the horizon. But you have to execute like crazy to make sure you are growing your business. When you think about it, especially if you’re a startup and you are a young company that’s looking to grow, growing is everything. You can have all the vision you want, you can have all the innovation you want, but if you can’t actually build a business around it, you are totally done.” — Scott Case