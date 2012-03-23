advertisement
Eiji Araki: How do you take an online community to the real world?

By Eiji Araki1 minute Read

“Because I am working at a social game studio, when I design the social games, I always prepare on how to engage users into the game. But at the same time, I always design the game so that people want to connect to their friends, and also so that people invite their friends into the game. That is the same online and also in the real world.” — Eiji Araki

