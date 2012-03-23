advertisement
Ward Van Beek: Which is more important culture or strategy?

By Ward Van Beek1 minute Read

“I think mistakes, you can have in various gradations. Most of the mistakes are actually good opportunities to learn and to get better. Obviously, there are some mistakes that could be fatal, and I wouldn’t encourage them, but I would say that mistakes are welcome as long as you can learn from them and improve yourself.” — Ward Van Beek

