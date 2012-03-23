advertisement
Dan Kurani: How do you find out what you don’t know?

By Dan Kurani1 minute Read

“So, for us, we launched the product originally as a social utility for shopping. As soon as we launched it, we found out that users wanted to go to a much broader set of questions than we anticipated. In short, the way to find out what you don’t know is to put something out there, listen to users, and adjust them in course.” — Dan Kurani

